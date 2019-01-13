English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Picks Gulab Chand Katariya as Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan
BJP leaders said an effective opposition in the state assembly will strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the parliamentary elections.
TV grab of former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Katariya has been elected as the Leader of Opposition in the new House, a month after the Rajasthan Assembly election results were announced.
After former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's recent appointment as the party's national vice president, the frontrunners for the post were said to be Kataria, former parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore and former assembly speaker Kailash.
Political observers said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had advised the BJP national leadership against giving the post to Raje, saying this would be detrimental to the party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP won 73 seats out of the 199 where elections were held last month, losing out to the Congress which formed the government after winning 99 seats. Party leaders said an effective opposition in the state assembly will strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the parliamentary elections.
The Budget session of the state assembly is likely to be held in February.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
