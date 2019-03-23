English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Picks K Surendran For Crucial Pathanamthitta Seat in Kerala
The party, which had spearheaded the agitation over the CPI(M) led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's verdict, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa late last year, is pinning hopes on Pathanamthitta constituency.
Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran. (Twitter/ File)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Ending the suspense over its candidate in Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala shrine is located, BJP on Saturday announced the name of K Surendran, state general secretary who will try his luck from the constituency.
The BJP, while announcing its first list of 184 candidates on Thursday, including 13 from Kerala, had left out only Pathanamthitta constituency.
In the list released by the party on Saturday, Surendran's name was included.
The saffron party, which is seeking to open its account in Lok Sabha from Kerala in the April 23 polls, is contesting 14 of the 20 seats in the state, leaving five to its allies — BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena) and one to Kerala Congress led by P C Thomas.
The party, which had spearheaded the agitation over the CPI(M) led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's verdict, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa late last year, is pinning hopes on Pathanamthitta constituency.
BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai, state General secretaries K Surendran and M T Ramesh and Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam were all keen on the Pathanamthitta seat.
However, Kannanthanam has been fielded in Ernakulam.
Surendran was in the forefront of the agitation over the entry of women in menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and had been incarcerated for nearly a month over the protest.
Surendran told reporters that BJP would face the polls unitedly and expressed confidence of a massive win in Pathnamthitta.
He described the Congress party's proposed move to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad as a "historical blunder".
The BJP, while announcing its first list of 184 candidates on Thursday, including 13 from Kerala, had left out only Pathanamthitta constituency.
In the list released by the party on Saturday, Surendran's name was included.
The saffron party, which is seeking to open its account in Lok Sabha from Kerala in the April 23 polls, is contesting 14 of the 20 seats in the state, leaving five to its allies — BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena) and one to Kerala Congress led by P C Thomas.
The party, which had spearheaded the agitation over the CPI(M) led LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's verdict, allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa late last year, is pinning hopes on Pathanamthitta constituency.
BJP state President P S Sreedharan Pillai, state General secretaries K Surendran and M T Ramesh and Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam were all keen on the Pathanamthitta seat.
However, Kannanthanam has been fielded in Ernakulam.
Surendran was in the forefront of the agitation over the entry of women in menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and had been incarcerated for nearly a month over the protest.
Surendran told reporters that BJP would face the polls unitedly and expressed confidence of a massive win in Pathnamthitta.
He described the Congress party's proposed move to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad as a "historical blunder".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner Bring Back '2000s Bucket Hat Trend
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results