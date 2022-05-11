BJP Plans 15-day Blitz to Mark 8 Years of Modi Govt, Nadda Sends To-do List to Leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has given a list of tasks to the public representatives of the party to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government in power. A communication sent to all the party post holders and state chiefs asks them to lead the teams in their respective constituencies and wards to celebrate PM Modi’s devotion and his welfare steps to ensure upliftment of the poor, exploited, deprived and backward sections of society.

The programmes to mark the eight years of the Modi government will begin on May 30 and go on till June 15.

The plan

From outreach towards the poor and backward communities to ensuring that the youth and women are covered, the party has asked its leaders to plan 75 hours of public interaction spread across 15 days. From social media strategy to publicising what the Modi government has done through various media platforms including cinema halls (advertisements of various welfare schemes are likely to be screened), many tasks have been listed for the leaders to do.

Nadda will release a ‘Report to Nation’, there will be interaction with beneficiaries, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and women, a Vikas Teerth bike rally will take place between June 7 and 13 to be organised by the party’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing) in every district. Ministers of every rank will participate in this rally.

The party has also proposed a Baba Saheb Vishwas Rally to be organised between June 1 and 13 and with presence of all SC leaders and MPs in Madhya Pradesh’s Mau. A Birsa Munda Vishwas rally (from June 3 to 5) is expected to have all ST leaders and MPs present in Ranchi.

The party is planning to release an anthem and a website, and launch a pocket diary that showcases the achievements of the government.

The programme list states that the chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states with their cabinets should launch a ‘Report to Nation’ booklet. The party has asked its MPs and leaders to visit houses and give reports to the people. They have also been asked to speak to beneficiaries on World Environment Day (June 5) and gift them plants, as well as help the families of brave hearts.

Ten days have been earmarked for various sections of society that include farmers, women, OBCs, SCs, STs, the urban poor, for felicitating healthcare workers, etc.

From June 6 to June 8, the party will hold interactions with minority communities.

A Gareeb Kalyan Jan Sabha will be held between June 1 and 13.

A hashtag #sevasushashangareebkalyan is to be used by party workers while using social media to publicise the activities undertaken.

Press briefings and interactions will focus on abrogation of Article 370 sections, solutions provided for the struggles of the Northeast, and direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes.

The organisation

Arun Singh, national general secretary of the BJP, has asked party units to form three-member committees from state to district levels for the programme.

The party has asked states to ensure that literature supporting the government achievements are printed in regional languages.

“The office bearers should be assigned responsibility for different programmes, soft copy of achievements will be sent to office bearers and it should be printed by the states in their regional language in a time-bound manner. Literature should reach booth level and distributed. The achievements of BJP-ruled states should be included in the literature,” said the communication sent to states.

During these 15 days, only the programmes related to Seva, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan, or service, good governance and welfare of the poor, have to be undertaken and held successfully as part of organisational activity.

The direction that has flowed from the Centre also mentions that all MPs, MLAs and public representatives should actively participate in the programmes.

All morchas should be assigned some kind of programme to be undertaken by them independently, the communication directed.

There will be stock-taking of the implementation of the tasks handed over to the leaders. “Publicise the central welfare schemes and information should be sent to the central office. Highlight of the programme and photos to be uploaded on Namo App,” stated the communique.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.