BJP Plans Mega Event in May-End for 8 Years of Modi Govt; Focus on Outreach Programme

As the Narendra Modi government will complete eight years on May 26, the BJP has an elaborate plan being worked out to mark the event. Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP general secretary Arun Singh are leading a team of 12 members to prepare the plan, and a full report will be submitted to the central leadership by May 5, according to sources.

A meeting has been chaired by BJP president JP Nadda with party general secretaries on Tuesday to firm up the plan.

Countrywide events will be organised showcasing government’s achievements, including welfare schemes for poor and free distribution of foodgrains to 80 crore people. Havans and chanting of Hunuman Chalisa will be organised across the country, the sources have said.

The celebrations of government’s anniversary have been subdued due to Covid-19 in 2020, and last year too, the party met in small gatherings for the event. But this year, the event will most likely be on a large scale.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the public broadcaster is planning a three-day conclave talking about the eight years of the government. A big push on social media has been given as various state units are preparing videos to highlight and disseminate achievements of the government.

Meanwhile, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has identified 73,000 polling booths across the country to strengthen the party’s base. According to sources, the party is contemplating to draw up a blue print for strengthening its position in 150 Lok Sabha constituencies where it did not perform well.

Majority of these booths are in southern and eastern states, the sources said, adding that the party is also contemplating to draw a blue print for strengthening its position in 150 Lok Sabha constituencies where it has not done well in previous several polls.

Chaired by BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda, the committee has party general secretaries CT Ravi and Dilip Ghosh, and party’s SC cell head Lal Singh Arya as its members, they said. The committee has drafted a report suggesting the strategy for strengthening the BJP on these booths, the sources said.

The booths have been divided into various categories on the basis of demography, organisational strength and other aspects, they said.

PM Modi took oath for the second term on May 30, 2019, after leading the BJP to an unprecedented 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

