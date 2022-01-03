BJP Plans Protest March, Privilege Motion Against Telangana Govt for Arresting Bandi Sanjay

The BJP has decided to go on the offensive against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for arresting its state president Bandi Sanjay for observing ‘Jagarana Deeksha’ at his camp office against the government orders on transfer of teachers and other employees.

The BJP plans to take out protests at around 150 places across Telangana against the forceful custody of Sanjay by the state police. The party has also accused the TRS government of assault and atrocities on its cadre as Sanjay was forcibly taken from his camp office in Karimnagar at night after breaking the door lock.

BJP’s top leadership is also deliberating of moving a privilege motion over the assault on its Telangana president to the Lok Sabha Speaker, according to sources.

“To extend the solidarity and support to government teachers, and employees in Telangana for revoking GO NO317, TRS disturbed peaceful protest of ‘Jagarana’ in Karimnagar initiated by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay,” tweeted Tarun Chugh, Telangana BJP in charge.

Chugh further tweeted, “Many leaders and Karyakarthas had been arrested and put behind bars including women. The state police also manhandled our state president Sanjay Bandi by breaking the doors of his office in Karimnagar.”

BJP chief JP Nadda will be in Hyderabad (Bhagyanagar) for the RSS-BJP coordination meeting from January 5 to 7. Sources said he would take stock of the situation with party leaders during the meeting.

Nadda tweeted today, “The inhuman manner in which Telangana’s KCR government beat up @BJP4Telangana state president @bandisanjay_bjp ji last night, lathi-charged the workers and arrested them is sad and condemnable. This is the murder of democracy. We strongly condemn this malicious attempt.”

