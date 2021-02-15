BJP Plans to Expand to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Jokes Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Report

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said jokingly that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had plans to expand in other countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a party event in Agartala, the CM said that Amit Shah, during his BJP presidentship days, had once joked that the party will extend its base to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Indian Express reported. Deb further added that under Shah's leadership, the BJP overtook the communist party to become the largest political party in the world.

Deb further said that the party would come to power in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the upcoming assembly elections, beating the CPM and Congress in Kerala.

The report further quoted BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya as saying that the party started work to extend Indian philosophy and culture to different countries a long time ago. Defending Deb's comments, he added that when the Congress and Communist parties can have a global presence, BJP's ideology can also be spread worldwide.

The report also quoted Congress leader Tapas De as saying that no one should interfere in the internal affairs of other sovereign nations.