English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Plays it Safe in Rajasthan, Four Union Ministers Repeated From Their Seats
Former CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is looking for a third term as an MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency and PP Chaudhary, union minister of state for the law and justice and the ministry of corporate affairs, is contesting from Pali seat again.
Union Minister of State in Finance and Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal . (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP announced its first list of 184 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. While the saffron party has made some major changes in states like Chattisgarh and Assam, it has played safe in Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In the desert state, where the BJP has announced candidates for 16 seats out of a total 25, the party has not tinkered much with the formula that worked in 2014, and repeated most of the sitting parliamentarians and union ministers from their incumbent seats.
Union minister of state in the ministry of water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation and parliamentary affairs Arjun Meghwal will contest from Bikaner again. The former chief whip for the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha, Meghwal, has been elected as an MP from Bikaner for two terms running.
Minister of State (Independent charge) for ministry of youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, has been fielded from Jaipur Rural again and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, is seeking re-election from Jodhpur seat, a region considered to be a stronghold for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
There are reports that Gehlot's son Vaibhav might get a ticket from Jaipur, thus setting up a contest with Meghwal.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is looking for a third term as an MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency and PP Chaudhary, union minister of state for the law and justice and the ministry of corporate affairs, is contesting from Pali seat again.
A few notable omissions are incumbent MP Santosh Ahlawat from Jhunjhunu, who has been replaced by Narendra Khichar, who is an MLA from Mandawa assembly constituency in Jhunjhunu region.
BJP has also fielded a new candidate in Bhagirath Chaudhary, former MLA from Kishangarh, from the important Ajmer constituency, which the party lost to Congress' Raghu Sharma in bypolls last year.
In the desert state, where the BJP has announced candidates for 16 seats out of a total 25, the party has not tinkered much with the formula that worked in 2014, and repeated most of the sitting parliamentarians and union ministers from their incumbent seats.
Union minister of state in the ministry of water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation and parliamentary affairs Arjun Meghwal will contest from Bikaner again. The former chief whip for the BJP in the 16th Lok Sabha, Meghwal, has been elected as an MP from Bikaner for two terms running.
Minister of State (Independent charge) for ministry of youth affairs and sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, has been fielded from Jaipur Rural again and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, is seeking re-election from Jodhpur seat, a region considered to be a stronghold for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
There are reports that Gehlot's son Vaibhav might get a ticket from Jaipur, thus setting up a contest with Meghwal.
Former CM Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh is looking for a third term as an MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency and PP Chaudhary, union minister of state for the law and justice and the ministry of corporate affairs, is contesting from Pali seat again.
A few notable omissions are incumbent MP Santosh Ahlawat from Jhunjhunu, who has been replaced by Narendra Khichar, who is an MLA from Mandawa assembly constituency in Jhunjhunu region.
BJP has also fielded a new candidate in Bhagirath Chaudhary, former MLA from Kishangarh, from the important Ajmer constituency, which the party lost to Congress' Raghu Sharma in bypolls last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Trailer: Vivek Oberoi Warns Pakistan of Dire Consequences
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- K-pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Secret Sex Videos Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results