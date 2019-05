‘BJP Police’: Manish Sisodia’s Stinging Attack After Cops Claim AAP Supporter Slapped Kejriwal

हमलावर की पत्नी कह रही है कि उसके पति मोदीभक्त हैं, पुलिस ने खोज के निकाला है कि वो आप का नेता था...



हो सकता है बीजेपी (दिल्ली)पुलिस की इंटेरोगेशन के बाद वो इस महिला को पत्नी मानने से ही इंकार कर दे. .. https://t.co/DI3pXJuKgK

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 5, 2019

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia dubbed the Delhi Police as ‘BJP police’ after it claimed that the person who slapped Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow on Saturday was an AAP supporter and was dissatisfied with the party.The senior AAP leader tweeted out a video in which the attacker’s wife said he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had slapped Kejriwal as he could not 'tolerate anything against the Prime Minister'.Hitting out at the police, Sisodia said, “The attacker’s wife said he was a Modi Bhakt and police say he was an AAP leader. May be after the interrogation by BJP (Delhi) Police, the woman will refuse to be identified as the accused’s wife.”On Saturday, a man slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in Motinagar area of Delhi. He was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep.The police later said the 33-year-old man, identified as Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, has been a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings . The police said Suresh was disenchanted due to behaviour of the AAP leaders. His anger intensified due to "distrust of the party in the armed forces".