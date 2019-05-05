English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘BJP Police’: Manish Sisodia’s Stinging Attack After Cops Claim AAP Supporter Slapped Kejriwal
The senior AAP leader tweeted out a video in which the attacker’s wife said he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had slapped Kejriwal as he could not 'tolerate anything against the Prime Minister'.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia dubbed the Delhi Police as ‘BJP police’ after it claimed that the person who slapped Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow on Saturday was an AAP supporter and was dissatisfied with the party.
The senior AAP leader tweeted out a video in which the attacker’s wife said he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had slapped Kejriwal as he could not 'tolerate anything against the Prime Minister'.
Hitting out at the police, Sisodia said, “The attacker’s wife said he was a Modi Bhakt and police say he was an AAP leader. May be after the interrogation by BJP (Delhi) Police, the woman will refuse to be identified as the accused’s wife.”
On Saturday, a man slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in Motinagar area of Delhi. He was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep.
The police later said the 33-year-old man, identified as Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, has been a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings. The police said Suresh was disenchanted due to behaviour of the AAP leaders. His anger intensified due to "distrust of the party in the armed forces".
The senior AAP leader tweeted out a video in which the attacker’s wife said he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had slapped Kejriwal as he could not 'tolerate anything against the Prime Minister'.
Hitting out at the police, Sisodia said, “The attacker’s wife said he was a Modi Bhakt and police say he was an AAP leader. May be after the interrogation by BJP (Delhi) Police, the woman will refuse to be identified as the accused’s wife.”
हमलावर की पत्नी कह रही है कि उसके पति मोदीभक्त हैं, पुलिस ने खोज के निकाला है कि वो आप का नेता था...हो सकता है बीजेपी (दिल्ली)पुलिस की इंटेरोगेशन के बाद वो इस महिला को पत्नी मानने से ही इंकार कर दे. .. https://t.co/DI3pXJuKgK
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 5, 2019
On Saturday, a man slapped Kejriwal during a roadshow in Motinagar area of Delhi. He was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped the chief minister before being pulled off the jeep.
The police later said the 33-year-old man, identified as Suresh, who is a scrap dealer in the area, has been a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party and used to work as an organiser of the party's rallies and meetings. The police said Suresh was disenchanted due to behaviour of the AAP leaders. His anger intensified due to "distrust of the party in the armed forces".
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- IPL 2019 | Told Players to Look at Mirror & Ask If They Were Doing Enough: Kohli
- Premier League: 9-man Tottenham Lose after Conceding in Injury Time vs Bournemouth
- Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Also Thought He Would Die in the 'Battle of Winterfell'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results