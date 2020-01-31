Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Poll Manifesto: Party Promises to Develop Yamuna River Front as Eco-tourism Hub

The 'Sankalp Patra' was released in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan. The party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs were also present.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Poll Manifesto: Party Promises to Develop Yamuna River Front as Eco-tourism Hub
People ride a boat across Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said it would develop the river front of the Yamuna as an eco-tourism hub on the lines of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and the Ganga in Varanasi if voted to power in Delhi.

In its 'Sanklap Patra' (manifesto) for the February 8 Delhi assembly polls, the party also promised a 'Yamuna Museum' on the river's bank, besides constituting a 'Delhi Yamuna Vikas Board' to ensure clean and uninterrupted flow of water in the river.

The 'Sankalp Patra' was released in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan. The party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs were also present.

"We will set up a water taxi service between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar, Jagatpur and Tronica City at affordable prices. This will be a non-polluting mode of transport which will also save time of travellers," the BJP said in its manifesto.

The Yamuna banks will be developed as an eco-tourism hub on the lines of the work done along the banks of the Sabarmati in Ahmedabad and the Ganga in Varanasi, it stated.

"An annual festival - Yamuna Mahotsav - will be organised to highlight and celebrate the religious importance of the Yamuna. We will also deploy bio-remediation technology for cleaning up the river," the party said.

The BJP also said that if it forms government in Delhi, it will implement biological treatment of industrial pollutants at source and expand the capacity of sewage treatment plants.

"We will also build a network of ghats on the Yamuna to ensure proper facilities during Chhath Puja," it said, adding that the party is committed to taking all steps to free the river of pollution in a time-bound manner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram