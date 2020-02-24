BJP Poll Symbol, Nehru’s Negative Traits in Manipur Class 12 Exams: Congress Slams Ruling Party
While opposition Congress claimed that the questions were set to instill a certain kind of mindset, the ruling BJP denied any role, saying it was the authorities that framed the questions.
File photo of India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Imphal: The opposition Congress in Manipur on Monday reacted sharply to questions in the Class 12 state board examination asking students to draw the poll symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and analyse four negative traits of the approach of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, towards nation building.
However, The BJP on Monday said it had no role in selecting the questions in the political science paper of the board exam that was held on Saturday and the authorities concerned should be asked about it.
The two questions carrying four marks each, which had gone viral on the social media, asked the students to draw the poll symbol of the BJP and analyse four negative traits of Nehru's approach to nation building.
Taking strong objection to the questions, Congress leader Khumukcham Joykishan had said on Sunday that the paper was an attempt to "instill certain kind of a political mindset" among students.
However, BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy said, "We do not have anything to do with the selection of the questions. The authorities concerned framed the questions and they should be asked about it."
Chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (Schools) L Mahendra Singh said that the questions were set by the controller of examination from the chapter on "Party System in India", which was part of the political science syllabus.
An official, who did not wish to be named, said similar questions were selected in the past as well, wherein the candidates were asked to draw the symbol of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the logo of the United Nations (UN).
State BJP general secretary N Nimbus Singh said there was nothing wrong in the question on Nehru.
"Since the first prime minister of independent India had played a role in nation building, there might have been positives as well as negatives in the system under his leadership," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aditya Narayan Will Get Married This Year But Not to Neha Kakkar
- On Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic with an Emotional Note
- Poco X2 Will Get The Android 11 Update; You Have Something to Look Forward to
- The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani