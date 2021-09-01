BJP Prepares Micro Plan at Booth Level to Take on Opposition in 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Lucknow: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has begun strategising for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and is busy working out equations with smaller parties in the state.

Sources told News18 that instructions have been given to workers to take the membership campaign to the next level. The manner in which the BJP is involving itself with ground-level preparations has made it clear that both big leaders and an army of small workers will be involved at the booth level. The saffron strategy is to take on opposition leaders even at the booth level apart from taking on big leaders.

As part of its strategy, the party has started a campaign to increase the ward and booth level workers in every district. Instructions have been given to responsible leaders of the area about their plan. In these instructions, a target has also been given to add new workers at every booth level. At least 50 people will be given party memberships at each booth and ward level. The party has also taken care of caste and regional equations. That is, in the area where a certain caste is dominated, the worker-leader of the same caste has been given the responsibility, so that the party before the assembly elections can strengthen the way to victory.

This strategy is part of the BJP’s booth victory campaign which was to be launched by BJP President JP Nadda on August 23. But it couldn’t materialise because of the death of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh. After this, UP BJP leaders have been given the responsibility of taking forward this campaign by working at their level. The big faces of the UP organisation, including BJP Organisation Minister Sunil Bansal, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, along with the formation of booth committees, interacted with local leaders and workers to take forward the campaign and connect more people.

