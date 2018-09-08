English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP President Amit Shah to Kick off Poll Campaign in Telangana on Sept 15
National leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Loading...
Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah would kick off the party's campaign for assembly polls in Telangana
with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15.
National leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday.
They are expected to frequently visit Telangana till the elections are over, he said.
The BJP would be organising public meetings in each assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added.
BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming assembly polls.
Laxman had also said the issue of elections in Telangana would be discussed in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi being held on Saturday and Sunday.
Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.
However, the state assembly has been dissolved this week as per a recommendation by the TRS government which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.
with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15.
National leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday.
They are expected to frequently visit Telangana till the elections are over, he said.
The BJP would be organising public meetings in each assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added.
BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming assembly polls.
Laxman had also said the issue of elections in Telangana would be discussed in the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi being held on Saturday and Sunday.
Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.
However, the state assembly has been dissolved this week as per a recommendation by the TRS government which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...