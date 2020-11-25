BJP President Nadda Meets Jana Sena Leader Pawan Kalyan, Discusses Andhra By-election

BJP president JP Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in AndhraPradesh. By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh." Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.