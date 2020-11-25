News18 Logo

BJP President Nadda Meets Jana Sena Leader Pawan Kalyan, Discusses Andhra By-election

Jana Sena Leader Pawan Kalyan meets BJP president JP Nadda. (Image credit: Twitter@PawanKalyan)

Byelection in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao.

BJP president JP Nadda met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and discussed the upcoming by-election in AndhraPradesh. By-election in Tirupati Loksabha constituency is due after the death of sitting YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "Invited Jana Sena Party chief @PawanKalyan ji for discussing the upcoming by-election poll and developmental issue of Andhra Pradesh." Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician, is being seen by the BJP as a potential ally in the state.


