BJP Promises Covid-19 Vaccine to All in Hyderabad Civic Body Poll

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, promising corona vaccine and testing to all as per the Central government stipulations.

The manifesto for December 1 elections was released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at BJP's Telangana unit office in Hyderabad.

The party also promised to scrap the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) announced by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, saying this will redeem people of Greater Hyderabad from Rs 15,000 crore burden.

The BJP manifesto says that Rs 25,000 will be given to each of the flood affected families in Greater Hyderabad. Families who already got Rs 10,000 compensation will get the remaining Rs 15,000.

Aiming to wrest power in GHMC from the TRS, the saffron party announced that if elected to power it will ensure free travel to women in Hyderabad Metro and city buses.

Free tabs will be provided to all children from poor families. "Quality WiFi will be provided to all poor families to enable students access online education," it said.

Waiver of property tax in all scheduled caste colonies and slum areas, free permission for construction of houses in less than 125 square yards plots, tap connections to all houses and free drinking water supply to all are the other major promises.

The party also promised free power to all houses using less than 100 units per month. Free power and loan facilities will be provided to all professions in traditional occupations.

Like the TRS, the BJP also promised rejuvenation of the Musi river and development of the Musi river front. Encroachments will be removed from nalas and tanks and for this 'Sumedha Act' will be enacted. It also promised Rs 10,000 crore exclusive budget for modernization of open nalas and drainages.

The party also promised a special package for the development of the old city. It said Rs four crore will be provided to every division in the old city for development works.

Fadnavis said if the BJP comes to power, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated officially. He said while the entire country got independence on August 15, 1947, erstwhile Hyderabad State got it on September 17, 1948.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national General Secretary Bhupender Yadav and BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman were also present.