BJP Protests Against TMC in Tripura Over Alleged Conspiracy to Create Trouble in State

The Tripura unit of the ruling BJP on Friday staged protest across the state against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that the “outsiders" have belittled the people of the state. Observing “Dhikkar Diwas" (Condemnation Day), the BJP also demonstrated against the alleged conspiracy hatched by the TMC to “foment trouble" in the state.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjya said “People are coming from outside and they are defaming Chief Minister and people of Tripura. That’s why people came out to protest."

Supporting the protest, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb tweeted, “Today, the way BJP Youth Front and Mahila Morcha activists across the state have participated in the protest procession is commendable. Seeing this wave of yours, I am sure that no evil force can stop the nationalist judiciary that we are advancing."

Minutes after Deb’s tweet, the TMC accused the BJP of flouting Covid-19 norms. “CM of Tripura, @BjpBiplab CONGRATULATES @BJP4Tripura party workers for BREAKING #COVID19 NORMS & protesting against AITC. Disaster Management Act? If @AmitShah himself has got you covered, such acts are applicable only to voices that dare to speak up for the people of #Tripura!," the TMC tweeted.

Reacting to this, Bhattacharjya further said, “We were disciplined and maintained Covid-19 protocol. If they (TMC) are not disciplined then we can’t help."

Earlier, the TMC workers were booked under Disaster Management Act for allegedly violating state’s Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, a 10-member team of the TMC reached election-bound Tripura on Friday. The team consisted of one minister and other important MPs — Bratya Basu (education minister), Dola Sen, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Arpita Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Abir Biswas, Abu Taher Khan, Aparupa Poddar, Pratima Mondal and Vasudhara Goswami.

The team has been instructed to build up confidence of local leaders, and also conduct ‘Khela Hobe’ with pomp and vigour on August 16.

After winning the West Bengal Assembly elections with a comfortable majority, the Trinamool Congress is now eyeing Tripura, the state that is slated to hold polls in 2023.

