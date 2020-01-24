Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Protests as Kamal Nath Govt Strengthens Anti-mafia Drive across Madhya Pradesh

BJP on Thursday also threatened to prepare its own list of mafias, saying that the list would be handed over to CM Kamal Nath for action.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 24, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Protests as Kamal Nath Govt Strengthens Anti-mafia Drive across Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.

Bhopal: Accusing the Kamal Nath government of targeting BJP leaders on the pretext of anti-mafia drive, Bharatiya Janata Party protested across Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Congress hit back at the BJP, saying that the anti-mafia drive will now move to the towns.

Senior BJP leaders protested at district party headquarters, alleging partisan and mala fide action by the Congress on the pretext of anti-mafia drive in the state. Following the protests, senior leaders and party workers courted arrest in several districts.

BJP state president Rakesh Singh, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and others courted arrest in Indore.

Earlier while addressing the party workers, Singh said that they had heard about different kinds of terrors but they had never known about state sponsored intimidation as witnessed in Madhya Pradesh.

Mahajan said she hadn’t witnessed such political vendetta in her life. Commoners and BJP workers are being harassed on the pretext of anti-mafia action, Mahajan alleged.

BJP on Thursday had also threatened to prepare its own list of mafias, saying that the list would be handed over to CM Kamal Nath for action.

Meanwhile, Congress has also chalked out a strategy to counter the BJP campaign and party ministers are being instructed to hold press briefings in various districts to clear the air on the drive.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma on Friday alleged that 11 types of mafia activities have flourished in 15 years BJP rule in the state. These include – land mafia, extortion, liquor, drug, adulteration, chit fund, land grab, blackmail, mining, transport and co-operative sector mafia.

Citing example of sand mafia activities, Sharma said the revenue from sand mining in 2018 was Rs 243 crore but recent auctions of mining contracts under Congress government fetched close to Rs 1,300 cr.

“We have acted against 615 land mafia, 694 liquor mafia, 65 co-operative sector mafia, 150 adulteration mafia, 149 extortion mafia and even penalised 1053 errant vehicles of transport mafia,” Sharma said.

Sharma added that he had visited small towns like Harda and Hoshanagbad, where locals had urged him to initiate anti-mafia drive in their region as well. “We have acted against mafia in major cities and would shortly start the drive in smaller cities and town as well,” affirmed the minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram