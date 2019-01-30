English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Protests as Kejriwal Hikes Remunerations for Delhi Imams
At a gathering of imams in the city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week announced the hike in their monthly remuneration from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000.
Vijay Goel (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Accusing the AAP of indulging in "dirty" vote bank politics, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the Delhi government's decision to increase the remuneration of imams is aimed at attracting Muslim votes.
At a gathering of imams in the city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last week announced the hike in their monthly remuneration from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000. He also hiked the monthly government grant to Muajjins from Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,000.
Protesting against this, the BJP led by Goel held a protest at Jantar Mantar.
"Kejriwal is playing dirty politics. He has increased the imams' remuneration from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 just to get the Muslim votes. The Delhi chief minister should not play this low level of politics," Goel said.
Earlier, only 200 imams used to get the remuneration but now they have included all 2,000 imams across Delhi, he said.
On the Ayodhya issue, Goel said "everyone wants Ram temple in Ayodhya but the Congress must clear their stand whether they want Ram temple or not".
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
