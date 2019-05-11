Take the pledge to vote

BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Silence on Allegations of Candidate Paying Rs 6 Crore For Ticket

BJP's Prakash Javadekar hit out at AAP's national convener saying that he had not lived up to his promises as his party had been exposed.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
BJP Questions Arvind Kejriwal's Silence on Allegations of Candidate Paying Rs 6 Crore For Ticket
File photo of Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday questioned the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations that he was paid Rs 6 crore by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar for the Lok Sabha ticket.

"Today Kejriwal cannot remain silent. He has to answer. He has been slapped many times and each time he blames the BJP, but the man who hits him turns out to be from his own party," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He was seeking reply on the sensational charge levelled by Jakhar's son Uday, who claimed that his father had paid Rs 6 crore to Kejriwal to get the ticket. Jakhar, however, refuted the claim and said that he was not in contact with his son since long.

"The AAP has been exposed badly today. It has failed to fulfil its promises. Kejriwal didn't live up to his promises of providing free WiFi, CCTV cameras in buses and women's safety. And he is now selling AAP ticket for Rs 6 crore," Javadekar said.

The BJP leader also questioned Kejriwal's silence on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. On Thursday, Indian Overseas Congress chief Pitroda had brushed off the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by saying, "hua toh hua" (it just happened).
