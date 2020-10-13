BJP Questions Rahul's Absence from Manifesto, Cong Retorts with Scindia's Missing Face from Poll Raths

Political attacks have intensified in Madhya Pradesh as the by-polls for 28 assembly seats are inching closer. On one hand, BJP questioned missing of Rahul Gandhi's photo from Vachan Patras, the election manifesto distributed by Congress party locally, while on other, the Congress snapped back on BJP asking why Jyotiraditya Scindia’s picture is missing from digital chariots, which have been sent to poll-bound constituencies for campaigning.

Besides Gandhi, the photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is also seen missing from the 'Vachan Patras', which features late prime minister Indira Gandhi, AICC president Sonia Gandhi and MPCC president Kamal Nath.

Taking a jibe at Congress for missing its former president Rahul Gandhi's photo from the manifesto, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Gopal Bhargav told News18, "Digvijaya Singh in Madhya Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi nationally have lost relevance for Congress party, which is why keeping their faces in front could cost them loose of votes. Hence, the party is avoiding them."

Retorting to this attack by Bhargav, Congress media cell co-ordinator Narendra Saluja said, "It was a local election manifesto so as per protocol, pictures of national president and state heads were used. We are soon releasing a main manifesto which will have a picture of Rahul Gandhi and others."

Interestingly, when the BJP introduced digital chariots to 28 poll-bound constituencies for promoting achievements by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state, the Congress noticed the absence of Jyotiraditya Scindia's pictures from modern vehicles. The chariots, which will be used for poll campaigning, were flagged off by Chief Minister Chouhan from Bhopal on Tuesday and have pictures of top BJP leaders from the Centre and the state.

It can be seen as a setback for Scindia who claimed credit on Congress assembly poll wins in Gwalior-Chambal region but later lost to KP Yadav in Lok Sabha polls, said former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who claimed that BJP seems prepared to dilute Scindia’s identity in Gwalior-Chambal region.

The BJP is yet to respond to the questions raised by Congress on missing of Scindia's pictures from the digital chariots.

Voting for 28 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3.