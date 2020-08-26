BJP Readies for Bihar Assembly Polls, Nadda Calls Meeting of All Party MPs from State on Aug 29

Gearing up for the Bihar Assembly polls, the BJP has called a meeting of all its MPS from Bihar with party president JP Nadda on August 29. This will be one of the first strategy meetings of the party ahead of the elections scheduled later this year.

Apart from Nadda, state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, senior ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, RK Singh, Ashwini Choubey, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal will be among those will attend the meeting at the party headquarters.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was recently given the responsibility to handle Bihar although his role is still to be clearly demarcated, is unlikely to attend.

Sources privy to the meeting said all the MPs will be delegated their responsibilities. They may also be asked to submit their individual feedback of the ground situation in their respective constituencies.

During the the state executive committee meeting held recently, Nadda had again announced that the Bihar elections would be fought under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that he will be their chief ministerial candidate.

The poll bugle was sounded by home minister Amit Shah who held a virtual reality on June 7, after which Nadda and other leaders also conducted a number of virtual rallies.

The Election Commission has hinted that preparations have been in place and it is unlikely that the polls would be delayed.