1-min read

BJP Receives over 52 Lakh Calls in Support of CAA as Protests Continue

As part of its campaign to mobilise a nationwide support for the CAA, a toll-free number was launched by the BJP for people to give missed calls to extend their support to the newly enacted legislation.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
BJP Receives over 52 Lakh Calls in Support of CAA as Protests Continue
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during BJP's booth-level workers rally 'Delhi Karyakarta Samelan' in New Delhi, Sunday, January 5, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Over 52 lakh calls were received by the BJP from people who have extended their support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

As part of its campaign to mobilise a nationwide support for the CAA, a toll-free number was launched by the BJP for people to give missed calls to extend their support to the newly enacted legislation.

As many as 52.72 lakh calls were received on the toll-free number till 8 pm on Monday, Shah told reporters here.

The BJP president on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar here and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed pamphlets on the subject and urged them to go through it.

