CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#SriLanka#Coronavirus
Home » News » Politics » BJP Rejigs Tripura Unit with Eye on 2023 Assembly Polls
1-MIN READ

BJP Rejigs Tripura Unit with Eye on 2023 Assembly Polls

Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party's ST Morcha. (Image: PTI/File)

Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party's ST Morcha. (Image: PTI/File)

The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers

The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a rejig in the ranks of the party and its frontal organisations with an eye on the 2023 assembly elections. Senior tribal leader Bikash Debbarma was made the president of the party’s ST Morcha. He replaced MP Rebati Tripura.

Rampada Jamatia was made the observer of the ST Morcha. The party also appointed 12 district observers and co-observers.

It also appointed eight observers for the party’s frontal organisations such as Janajati Morcha, Mohila Morcha, OBC Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Minority Morcha. “This is routine exercise to distribute work among the party leaders. Obviously, it’s being done keeping in mind the next year’s assembly elections," BJP state president Manik Saha told .

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 13, 2022, 15:21 IST