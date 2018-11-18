English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Releases Fifth List of Candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections
With the release of the fifth list, the party has so far announced the names of 112 candidates out of 119 seats member assembly in Telangana.
Representational photo (Reuters)
Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana on Sunday released the fifth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
With the release of the fifth list, the party has so far announced the names of 112 candidates out of 119 seats member assembly.
Telangana is going to polls on December 7.
Party chief Amit Shah had launched the election campaign on September 15 at Mahabubnagar and addressed another rally at Karimnagar last month.
He had also addressed a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national convention last month.
The BJP had five MLAs in the recently dissolved state assembly and all of them have been renominated.
Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, on the recommendation of (now) Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who opted to go for early elections.
