BJP Releases List of 121 Seats for Upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its list of seats for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. The BJP is going to contest on 121 seats after the saffron party and its ally Janata Dal (United) arrived at a 122:121 seat-sharing formula for the 243-member Assembly.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

In the outgoing assembly, RJD was the largest party with 73 MLAs, followed by JD(U) with 69, BJP (54), Congress (23), CPI-ML (3), LJP (2), HAM and AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi one each, and Independent (5). A total of 12 seats are vacant.