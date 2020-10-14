BJP Releases Final List of 35 Names for Bihar Polls, Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Renominated

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, and with this, the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28. All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement.

The party has renominated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and sitting MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chhatapur constituency in Supaul district.

With public sentiments running high for the late actor who was found dead in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances, Bablu's nomination was predictable.

Meanwhile, six women fielded in the third-phase elections are Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar, Sweety Singh from Kishanganj, Nisha Singh from Pranpur, and Kavita Paswan from Koda.

Key constituencies like Raksaul, Motihari, Purnia, Saharsa, and Darbhanga will also go to polls in the third phase, which are presently in BJP kitty. The BJP has fielded Pramod Sinha, Pramod Kumar, Vijay Khemka, Alok Ranjan Jha, and Sanjay Saravgi respectively from these seats.

Earlier, the BJP released names of 46 nominees for Phase 2 polls. Before that, the two BJP lists released had the names of 27 and two candidates.

The BJP has got 121 of the total 243 seats in Bihar and ally Janata Dal-United 122 seats. The JD-U was expected to accommodate Hindustani Awam Morcha in its quota of seats and the BJP Vikassheel Insaan Party.

On October 7, the BJP had allocated 11 seats to the Vikassheel Insaan Party from its own quota, thus choosing to contest 110 seats in all.

NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party had decided to go solo and field candidates against the JD-U in Bihar.

The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

