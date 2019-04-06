LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP Releases New List, Replaces Uma Bharti with Anurag Sharma for Jhansi

Uma Bharti, who currently serves as the Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, had already announced that she would not contest the elections.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Uma Bharti.
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released another list of 24 candidates for the Lok Sabha election and replaced Union minister Uma Bharti with Anurag Sharma as its nominee from Jhansi.

Bharti, who currently serves as the Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, had already announced that she would not contest the elections.

The list includes eight candidates in Haryana, four each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. The BJP also announced its candidates for one seat each in West Bengal and Odisha.

With this, the party has so far announced 407 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha election which will start on April 11 and continue till May 19. Counting of the votes will take place on May 23.

The BJP has already renominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and fielded Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat in place of senior party leader LK Advani.
