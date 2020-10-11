BJP Releases Second List of 46 Candidates for Bihar Elections After Nadda’s Meeting With Modi, Shah

The BJP on Sunday released the second list of candidates for Bihar assembly elections. The list with the names of 46 candidates was released after a meeting chaired by the BJP president JP Nadda in presence of PM Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present in the meeting.

The party list names Narayan Prasad from Nautan, Umakant Singh from Chanpatiya, Renu Devi from Betiah, Krishnanand Paswan from Harisidhi, Sunil Mani Tripathy from Govindganj, Sachinendra Prasad Singh from Kalyanpur, Shyam Prasad Yadav from Pipra, Rana Randhir Singh from Madhuban, Mithlesh Kumar from Sitamarhi, Rampreet Paswan from Rajnagar, Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur, Arun Kumar Singh from Bururaj, Ashok Kumar Singh from Paru, Mithilesh Tiwari from Baikunthpur, Rampravesh Rai from Barauli, Subhash Singh from Gopalgunj and Omprakash Yadav from Siwan.

The list also includes Ramayan Manjhi from Darauli, Karanjeet Singh from Daraundha, Deveshkant Singh from Goriyakothi, Janka Singh from Taraiya, Dr CN Gupta from Chapra, Gyanchandra Manjhi from Garkha, Krishna Kumar Mantu from Amnaur, Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonpur, Avdesh Singh from Hajipur, Sanjay Kumar Singh Lalganj, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, Sheelkumar Ray form Ujiyarpur, Rajesh Singh from Mohiuddin Nagar, Virendra Paswan from Rosra, Surendra Mehta Bachwara, Kundan Singh from Begusarai, Ramshankar Paswan from Bakhri.

Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur, Lallan Kumar Paswan from Peerpanti, Rohit Pandey from Bhagalpur, Sunil Kumar from Biharsharif, Ranvijay Singh from Bakhtiyarpur, Sanjev Chaurasia from Digha, Nitin Naveen from Bankipur, Arun Kumar Sinha from Kumhrar, Nand Kishor Yadav from Patna Saheb, Satyendra Singh from Fatuha, Asha Sinha from Danapur and Nikhil Anand from Maner also found mention in the list.

BJP had earlier released the first list with 27 candidates for the polls on October 6. The first list had names including international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya. Singh, daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, had joined the saffron party on Sunday.

BJP will contest on 121 seats while JD(U) will contest on 122. The smaller parties will be included within the quota of the two parties.

The list of candidates include three ministers in the Nitish Kumar's cabinet-Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The BJP has named Munni Devi from Shahpur assembly seat in the Buxar district. Former state minister and the RJD''s old timer Raghvendra Pratap Singh finds place in the BJP''s list from his traditional Barhara constituency in the Bhojpur district.