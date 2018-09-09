English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Resolution Promises ‘New India’ by 2022, Makes No Mention of Rafale and Ram Mandir
The resolution, which was passed at the BJP National Executive, promises an India “free from terrorism, casteism, communalism and poverty”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and party veteran LK Advani at BJP National Executive meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: The BJP passed a resolution on Sunday reaffirming the party's commitment to build ‘New India’ by 2022, and said the opposition has neither a leader nor a policy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the country.
The political resolution was presented by the senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at its ongoing national executive. The BJP said the opposition's plan to defeat the saffron party was a "day dream".
Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said a lot of developmental work has been done in the last four years, and a New India will be formed by 2022. "This government has vision, passion and imagination, and the works of this government can be seen. By 2022, India will be free of terrorism, casteism, communalism and nobody will be homeless," Javadekar said.
Responding to a question by News18, Javadekar, however, said the Rafale fighter jet deal was not mentioned in the resolution. “There was no need for it. People who are making the corruption allegation need to understand that there was no middleman in the deal. There was no Quattrocchi in it,” Javadekar said, referring to the middleman of the infamous Bofors deal.
He also clarified that Ram Mandir, widely believed to be one of BJP’s election pitches for 2019, was not mentioned in the resolution.
Taking on the opposition, the party in its resolution said it has no agenda or policy, or strategy. "The opposition is frustrated and it neither has leader nor policy; its sole agenda is to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Javadekar said.
He said Modi was the most popular leader in the country and even after four years in power, Modi's approval rating is more than 70 per cent. The minister said the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.
(With PTI inputs)
