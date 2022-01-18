BJP Rethinks Campaign Strategy Amid EC Ban on Rallies, Third Wave, Plans More Booth-Level Meets

As the Election Commission extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 22, the BJP has set up teams to supervise the on-the-ground campaigning as part of its strategy to reach out to voters ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

According to sources, BJP national president JP Nadda in a recent meeting has formed teams who will ensure maximum voters are reached out and top leadership conducts meetings at the booth level in five poll-bound states.

The tasks given to various committees include contacting key voters and influencing them at the booth level.

The leaders have been directed to gather 20 to 50 voters in every house meeting and 8 to 10 meetings per booth need to be organised. The leaders have been told that they need to attend two meetings.

Amid the Covid-19 third wave, the party had to rethink its strategy in the poll-bound states, sources said.

While one of the groups will oversee indoor meetings, others will oversee virtual meetings, which will go live from BJP headquarters. Both Mahila and Yuva Morchas have been given the responsibility to campaign at public spaces. They will interact with people on public transport, and stalls will be set up where women can apply ‘Kamal’ (lotus)-like ‘hena’.

The party has also decided to hold regular video conferences for those facing uncomfortable questions from the public.

“What to say to the public who ask uncomfortable questions, separate sessions will be planned for them. The BJP is finalising the list of senior citizens, Covid patients and specially-abled people who can vote through ballots, and one ‘karyakarta’ will be the in charge of 20 voters.”

The BJP has decided to rope in national as well as district-level leaders to undertake the new campaigning mode.

According to sources, as part of the strategy, workers will be deployed at the booth level to ensure that party supporters go out and vote on the polling day.

