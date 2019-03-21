English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘BJP Robbed India’: Congress on the Attack After Report Shows 3.2 Crore Casual Labourers Lost Jobs
People of India will rise up and defeat the BJP for this treachery, the Congress said.
File photo of Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that 3.2 crore casual labourers lost their employment under the Modi government and said the people of India will rise up and defeat the BJP for this "treachery".
The Congress' attack on the government came after an English daily cited a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report to claim that an estimated 3.2 crore casual labourers lost their jobs in rural India between 2011-12 and 2017-18. Of these, almost 3 crore were those working on farms, the daily said.
"BJP robs India's Jobs! 3.2 cr casual labourers lost their employment under Modi government. 3 Cr are farm Labourers!" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, tagging the media report.
"Also, 4.7 crore youth became jobless! This is stark reality that PM Modi is hiding from India. People of India will rise up and defeat the BJP for this treachery," he said.
On Wednesday, in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that his policies destroyed one crore jobs last year and said "India's PM is a joke".
Gandhi's criticism of Modi came over a media report which claimed that the actual size of India's male workforce, or men who are working, has shrunk for the first time since 1993-94.
"I thought India was producing 450 jobs a day. Turns out Modi's policies destroyed 1 crore jobs in 2018. That's 27,000 jobs lost every single day of 2018. India's PM is a joke," he has tweeted.
Addressing a rally in Manipur earlier in the day, Gandhi had said: "In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed one crore jobs in the country. This is the scale of his incompetence. It is absurd and ridiculous that the PM promises giving two crore jobs."
Slamming the government over the issue of "job losses", Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had Wednesday alleged that the country's "chowkidar" is responsible for "stealing" jobs with 4.7 crore youth losing employment.
The Congress' attack on the government came after an English daily cited a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report to claim that an estimated 3.2 crore casual labourers lost their jobs in rural India between 2011-12 and 2017-18. Of these, almost 3 crore were those working on farms, the daily said.
"BJP robs India's Jobs! 3.2 cr casual labourers lost their employment under Modi government. 3 Cr are farm Labourers!" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, tagging the media report.
"Also, 4.7 crore youth became jobless! This is stark reality that PM Modi is hiding from India. People of India will rise up and defeat the BJP for this treachery," he said.
On Wednesday, in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of jobs, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that his policies destroyed one crore jobs last year and said "India's PM is a joke".
Gandhi's criticism of Modi came over a media report which claimed that the actual size of India's male workforce, or men who are working, has shrunk for the first time since 1993-94.
"I thought India was producing 450 jobs a day. Turns out Modi's policies destroyed 1 crore jobs in 2018. That's 27,000 jobs lost every single day of 2018. India's PM is a joke," he has tweeted.
Addressing a rally in Manipur earlier in the day, Gandhi had said: "In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed one crore jobs in the country. This is the scale of his incompetence. It is absurd and ridiculous that the PM promises giving two crore jobs."
Slamming the government over the issue of "job losses", Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had Wednesday alleged that the country's "chowkidar" is responsible for "stealing" jobs with 4.7 crore youth losing employment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'I Felt Helpless': Why These Women Don't Play Holi Anymore
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
- Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results