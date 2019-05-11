Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP, RSS and PM Modi Have Hatred for My Family, Says Rahul Gandhi

Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, Rahul Gandhi said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP, RSS and PM Modi Have Hatred for My Family, Says Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Loading...
Shujalpur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hatred in their hearts for his family, but he would continue to hug the PM as hate could only be defeated by love.

He also said the ongoing election was a fight between two ideologies- that of the Congress, and of the BJP and the RSS on the other.

Gandhi was addressing an election rally here for Congress candidate and folk singer, Prahlad Tipaniya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Dewas seat.

"BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatred for my family and our job is to remove it. He (Modi) speaks with hatred and anger about my father, my grandmother and my great grandfather, but I go and give them a 'jhappi' (hug). You are a prime minister and you must remove hatred and work with love," Gandhi said.

"They should know that hatred can only be conquered by love," he added.

Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, he said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power.

He also said the Congress will provide 22 lakh government jobs after coming to power at the Centre.

Gandhi said the agriculture loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, including the kin of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been waived by the Congress government in the state.

The loan waiver was promised by Gandhi before the MP Assembly elections last year and it is widely believed to have played a key role in the party's victory in the state after a gap of 15 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram