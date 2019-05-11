English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP, RSS and PM Modi Have Hatred for My Family, Says Rahul Gandhi
Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, Rahul Gandhi said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Loading...
Shujalpur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hatred in their hearts for his family, but he would continue to hug the PM as hate could only be defeated by love.
He also said the ongoing election was a fight between two ideologies- that of the Congress, and of the BJP and the RSS on the other.
Gandhi was addressing an election rally here for Congress candidate and folk singer, Prahlad Tipaniya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Dewas seat.
"BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatred for my family and our job is to remove it. He (Modi) speaks with hatred and anger about my father, my grandmother and my great grandfather, but I go and give them a 'jhappi' (hug). You are a prime minister and you must remove hatred and work with love," Gandhi said.
"They should know that hatred can only be conquered by love," he added.
Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, he said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power.
He also said the Congress will provide 22 lakh government jobs after coming to power at the Centre.
Gandhi said the agriculture loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, including the kin of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been waived by the Congress government in the state.
The loan waiver was promised by Gandhi before the MP Assembly elections last year and it is widely believed to have played a key role in the party's victory in the state after a gap of 15 years.
He also said the ongoing election was a fight between two ideologies- that of the Congress, and of the BJP and the RSS on the other.
Gandhi was addressing an election rally here for Congress candidate and folk singer, Prahlad Tipaniya, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Dewas seat.
"BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have hatred for my family and our job is to remove it. He (Modi) speaks with hatred and anger about my father, my grandmother and my great grandfather, but I go and give them a 'jhappi' (hug). You are a prime minister and you must remove hatred and work with love," Gandhi said.
"They should know that hatred can only be conquered by love," he added.
Referring to Congress' poll promise 'NYAY' scheme, he said it would revive the country's economy as it will increase people's purchasing power.
He also said the Congress will provide 22 lakh government jobs after coming to power at the Centre.
Gandhi said the agriculture loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, including the kin of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have been waived by the Congress government in the state.
The loan waiver was promised by Gandhi before the MP Assembly elections last year and it is widely believed to have played a key role in the party's victory in the state after a gap of 15 years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
- Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore
- Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results