CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#ElonMusk#AjayDevgn
Home » News » Politics » BJP-RSS Coordination Meet in Delhi Focuses on Tribal, SC Seats in Madhya Pradesh for 2023 Polls
1-MIN READ

BJP-RSS Coordination Meet in Delhi Focuses on Tribal, SC Seats in Madhya Pradesh for 2023 Polls

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and minister of state (home) Narottam Mishra and RSS' Arun Kumar among others. (Twitter file photo)

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and minister of state (home) Narottam Mishra and RSS' Arun Kumar among others. (Twitter file photo)

According to sources, the RSS shared its feedback and areas where the BJP is weak in Madhya Pradesh. The state has been asked to rally SC voters and ensure they do not move away from the party

Pragya Kaushika

The BJP convened a co-ordination meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Delhi on Thursday. In what could be seen as a matter of concern for the party in the 230-assembly seat Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls in 2023, the state leadership was asked to work on weak seats and communities, which are moving away from the party.

According to sources, the RSS, too, shared its feedback and areas where the BJP is weak in the state.

“It was a routine coordination meet but it is for the first time that RSS’ Arun Kumar who is in charge of coordination between Sangh and BJP too was present. We have asked to strengthen the organisation,” a source said.

Sources in the know of the details of the meeting said the BJP has asked the state leadership to work on tribal seats as the party performed poorly on these seats.

RELATED NEWS

Also, MP has been asked to rally SC voters and ensure they do not move away from the party this time. There were concerns shown about the anti-incumbency in the state. “We have been in power, gone out of it came back. But there is anti-incumbency at play and the party needs to find a counter of it. There will be a strategy planned to deal with anti-incumbency as well,” said sources.

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and minister of state (home) Narottam Mishra, state in charge P Muralidhar Rao, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union minister and MP from Morena Narendra Singh Tomar and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma. Arun Kumar, RSS joint general secretary and coordinator with BJP, and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Sources said this is the first time that Arun Kumar attended the meet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Pragya Kaushika

Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 ...Read More

Tags
first published:April 28, 2022, 17:20 IST