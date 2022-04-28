BJP-RSS Coordination Meet in Delhi Focuses on Tribal, SC Seats in Madhya Pradesh for 2023 Polls

The BJP convened a co-ordination meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Delhi on Thursday. In what could be seen as a matter of concern for the party in the 230-assembly seat Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls in 2023, the state leadership was asked to work on weak seats and communities, which are moving away from the party.

According to sources, the RSS, too, shared its feedback and areas where the BJP is weak in the state.

“It was a routine coordination meet but it is for the first time that RSS’ Arun Kumar who is in charge of coordination between Sangh and BJP too was present. We have asked to strengthen the organisation,” a source said.

Sources in the know of the details of the meeting said the BJP has asked the state leadership to work on tribal seats as the party performed poorly on these seats.

Also, MP has been asked to rally SC voters and ensure they do not move away from the party this time. There were concerns shown about the anti-incumbency in the state. “We have been in power, gone out of it came back. But there is anti-incumbency at play and the party needs to find a counter of it. There will be a strategy planned to deal with anti-incumbency as well,” said sources.

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and minister of state (home) Narottam Mishra, state in charge P Muralidhar Rao, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union minister and MP from Morena Narendra Singh Tomar and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma. Arun Kumar, RSS joint general secretary and coordinator with BJP, and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Sources said this is the first time that Arun Kumar attended the meet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.