BJP, RSS Disappointed Seeing Power Slipping from Their Hands: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP and the RSS are feeling dejected and disappointed seeing power slipping from their hands ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Yadav, in a statement, said the top-leadership of the BJP is well aware about the “deep resentment" among the public towards the BJP government.

“Seeing that power is slipping out from their hands, the BJP and RSS are feeling dejected and disappointed, and have held meetings in Chitrakoot, Vrindavan and Lucknow in a span of one month," he said. The former UP chief minister claimed that the agenda of these meetings is to devise new ways to confuse people.

“In Chitrakoot, Vrindavan and Lucknow, it has been made clear that the BJP and the RSS are parallel to each other, and the BJP is its puppet. Saving democracy from their clutches can only be done by the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

Reacting to Yadav’s remarks, UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said despite being rejected by the people of the state, the SP chief is unable to understand who has been given the mandate to work and who has been asked to sit at home.

Singh said Yadav’s views on the meetings and style of working of the RSS are laughable. “For any social, political or cultural organisation or a political party, deliberations, review, improvement and campaigns are an important part of its development. But, the SP chief runs a private limited (company) and not a party. The family is the party, and posts are given to members of the family, he added. “There is no culture of communication and review, but only issuance of ‘farmaan’ from the family. In this case, how will he understand the values of democracy?" Singh said in another statement.

