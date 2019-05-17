'BJP & RSS God-se Lovers, Not God-ke Lovers': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back at Pragya Thakur

I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS...



Are not God-Ke Lovers.



They are God-Se Lovers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019

Reacting to the controversy over comments of BJP leaders on Nathuram Godse, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the remarks and alleged that BJP and RSS are ‘God-se lovers’ and not ‘God-ke lovers’.Gandhi’s comments came hours after PM Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on his party leader and BJP’s Bhopal pick Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark on Nathuram Godse, saying he would never be able to forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.Thakur stirred a controversy when she termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, saying those calling him a terrorist would get a befitting reply in elections. Responding to a question on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s statement calling Godse the first terrorist of independent India, Thakur said: “Nathuram Godse ek deshbhakt the, hain aur rahenge (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will always remain one).”She added, “Those calling him a terrorist should see inside their own self and a befitting reply would be given to such people in the elections.”In damage-control mode, BJP distanced itself from the statements of its leaders and party chief Amit Shah said the party does not endorse the comments made. Shah has also asked Ananth Kumar Hegde, Pragya Thakur and Nalin Kateel for an explanation on comments made in support of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, within 10 days, saying they will face the disciplinary committee.