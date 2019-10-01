BJP, RSS Taking Name of Gandhi is Victory for Congress, Says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said it was a victory for the Congress Party that the BJP and the RSS had to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi years after failing to recognise him.

Addressing a special convention of the state Congress committee on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Gehlot said the country and the world could not sustain without his principle and the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should "apologise for their mistake".

"The RSS, BJP and their leaders had to take the name of Gandhi. This is a victory of our policies, programmes and beliefs," he said, adding that the outfits should clear their stance on the issue.

"I would like to tell those people that mere speaking about him will not work. You should clarify what you have in your heart and mind." Gehlot said.

He said if the BJP and the RSS had realised their mistake, then they should tell that they could not recognise Gandhi as they worked as "informers for the British".

Lauding the Congress for "maintaining" the democracy in the country for 70 years, the CM said an atmosphere of violence had been created in the country since 2014.

The democracy was in danger and there was an atmosphere of fear in the entire country, he said.

