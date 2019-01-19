English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘BJP-RSS Trained Goons to Make Bombs in MP’: Congress Minister Sparks Row
In the last one week, the state has been shaken by two high-profile murders in Indore and Mandsaur. The police, too, faced attacks at some places.
Madhya Pradesh under chief Minister Kamal Nath, has been shaken by two high-profile murders in Indore and Mandsaur.
Bhopal: After two back-to-back murders raised questions on law and order in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Govind Singh on Saturday stroked a controversy by alleging the BJP and RSS were imparting training to prepare bombs and grenades in last 15 years of their rule.
With the BJP leaders handing memorandums to district collectors over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order in MP on Saturday, general administration department minister Singh responded by looking to transfer the blame to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
“The BJP-RSS trained people in making bombs and grenades in last 15 years and these criminals are fighting each other now,” stated Singh.
“BJP ne jo beej bokar pedh khade kiye hain, hum unne ukhar dalenge (The BJP sowed seeds and grew poisonous trees but we would uproot them,” said Singh.
Responding to the allegations, BJP chief spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya claimed Congress was resorting to baseless allegations to cover up its failures.
In the last one week, the state has been shaken by two high-profile murders in Indore and Mandsaur. The police, too, faced attacks at some places.
Explaining his stand on the law and order issue, Govind Singh claimed that whatever system existed in MP today was because of the last 15 years of misrule.
“It was the BJP which imparted training to goons and history sheeters of making bombs and firing bullets. Several of these elements were arrested in the past,” Singh said, and cited the example of Sadhvi Pragya Bharti who was named in Malegaon blasts case but later acquitted.
The general administration department minister condoled the demise of Indore businessman Sandip Agrawal and Mandsaur municipality chairman Prahlad Bandhwar though he added a BJP worker’s name has popped up in Bandhwar’s murder.
In the Bandhwar case, one Mahesh Bairagi was arrested who allegedly has links with the BJP.
Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh also attacked the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. “Since the new government came to power, the law and order has taken a slump in MP,” Singh said after handing a memorandum to the DGP. “If the situation fails to improve and our workers are targeted with vendetta, our party would take to streets to protest,” added the state BJP president.
(With inputs from Ranjana Dubey)
