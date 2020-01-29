BJP & RSS Trying Old British Tactics of Divide and Rule: Congress Leader AK Antony's Attack over CAA
Congress Working Committee member AK Antony also said the previous governments at the Centre had never given citizenship to anyone on the basis of religion.
File photo of former Defence Minister AK Antony. (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: Hitting out at the BJP and RSS over the Citizenship Amendment Act, senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday alleged that the Sangh Parivar was practising the British tactics of divide and rule.
The Congress Working Committee member also said the previous governments at the Centre had never given citizenship to anyone on the basis of religion.
"Today, the BJP and the RSS are going door-to-door and saying the 'law will not affect you. So you don't worry.' They are trying to divide the people. They are trying the old British tactics of divide and rule against which Gandhi ji fought," Antony said.
The former defence minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'secular march' led by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in protest against the CAA, and in "solidarity with fellow citizens being targeted by the Modi government."
The march, which was flagged off by Antony from the Swami Vivekananda statue in Kowdiar concluded at Gandhi Park near the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.
Antony said the country has been receiving many persecuted communities since independence. "We have received and accepted many persecuted communities. We never did that based on religion," the former union minister said.
