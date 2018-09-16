GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP Rules Out Leadership Change in Goa, Says Manohar Parrikar is Fine

BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Manohar Parrikar's indisposition.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 11:35 PM IST
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Panaji: The BJP Sunday ruled out change in leadership in Goa, claiming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to the New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is fine.

BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Parrikar's indisposition.

"Whatever was discussed today will be briefed to you tomorrow. There is no issue about the government and there is no demand of change in leadership from anyone," Ram Lal told reporters after a meeting with state BJP leaders here.

He declined to divulge details about the meeting, but Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said there is no question of leadership change in the state as Parrikar is "fine".

"During the meeting with central observers today we discussed organisational issues. There is no issue of leadership," he said.

Parrikar has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly of a pancreatic ailment.

The 62-year-old IIT engineer-turned-politician is running the BJP-led government with the help of two regional allies, - the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - and three Independents.

When pointed out that the Goa Forward Party has asked for a "permanent solution" for the situation arising out of Parrikar's indisposition, Tendulkar said there is no need to change the leader.

"The chief minister is in good health and there is no need to change the leadership. The core committee (of the Goa BJP) will meet tomorrow," he said.
