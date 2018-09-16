English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Rules Out Leadership Change in Goa, Says Manohar Parrikar is Fine
BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Manohar Parrikar's indisposition.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Loading...
Panaji: The BJP Sunday ruled out change in leadership in Goa, claiming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted to the New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is fine.
BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Parrikar's indisposition.
"Whatever was discussed today will be briefed to you tomorrow. There is no issue about the government and there is no demand of change in leadership from anyone," Ram Lal told reporters after a meeting with state BJP leaders here.
He declined to divulge details about the meeting, but Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said there is no question of leadership change in the state as Parrikar is "fine".
"During the meeting with central observers today we discussed organisational issues. There is no issue of leadership," he said.
Parrikar has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly of a pancreatic ailment.
The 62-year-old IIT engineer-turned-politician is running the BJP-led government with the help of two regional allies, - the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - and three Independents.
When pointed out that the Goa Forward Party has asked for a "permanent solution" for the situation arising out of Parrikar's indisposition, Tendulkar said there is no need to change the leader.
"The chief minister is in good health and there is no need to change the leadership. The core committee (of the Goa BJP) will meet tomorrow," he said.
BJP president Amit Shah has sent three senior members of the party — B L Santhosh, Ram Lal and Vinay Puranik — to Goa to take stock of the political situation in the coastal in view of Parrikar's indisposition.
"Whatever was discussed today will be briefed to you tomorrow. There is no issue about the government and there is no demand of change in leadership from anyone," Ram Lal told reporters after a meeting with state BJP leaders here.
He declined to divulge details about the meeting, but Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said there is no question of leadership change in the state as Parrikar is "fine".
"During the meeting with central observers today we discussed organisational issues. There is no issue of leadership," he said.
Parrikar has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly of a pancreatic ailment.
The 62-year-old IIT engineer-turned-politician is running the BJP-led government with the help of two regional allies, - the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party - and three Independents.
When pointed out that the Goa Forward Party has asked for a "permanent solution" for the situation arising out of Parrikar's indisposition, Tendulkar said there is no need to change the leader.
"The chief minister is in good health and there is no need to change the leadership. The core committee (of the Goa BJP) will meet tomorrow," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Chair Umpire Carlos Ramos Hands Marin Cilic Warning for Slamming Racquet
- Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Nick Jonas’ Birthday with Some Serious PDA; Watch Video
- Cricket Australia Open to Extra Warm-up Game but Says No Formal Request Made
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...