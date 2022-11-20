BJP Sacks 7 Leaders for Filing Nomination as Independent Candidates After Being Denied Tickets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended seven of its leaders for filing nomination as independent candidates after they were not given tickets to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

The BJP leaders, including a sitting MLA and four former legislators filed nominations on Thursday as independents after being denied tickets by the party for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections. For 89 seats which would go to the polls in the first phase, Thursday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The BJP leaders who filed nomination as independent candidates include: former MLAs Harshad Vasava, Arvind Ladani, Dinesh Patel and Dhavalsinh Zala, six-time MLA from Waghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, and party leader Mavji Desai.

Former BJP MLA and the party’s tribal face Harshad Vasava, filed his nomination papers a week ago as an independent from Nandod in Narmada district, staying in the fray against the party’s official candidate. Arvind Ladani, former BJP MLA from Keshod in Junagadh district, too, did not pull out of the contest after being denied a ticket.

On Thursday, one sitting BJP MLA and two former BJP MLAs also filed their nominations as independents for the seats which will go to polls on December 5 in the second phase. The last date to withdraw nomination for the second phase is November 21.

Six-time MLA from Waghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, who was not renominated by the BJP this time, filed his papers as an independent. The BJP has fielded Ashwin Patel from the seat. Former BJP MLA Dinesh Patel, also known as `Dinu Mama’, filed his papers as an independent candidate from Padra seat in Vadodara district. The BJP has given the ticket to Chaitanyasinh Zala from this constituency, currently held by the Congress.

Dhavalsinh Zala, a former Congress MLA from Bayad seat who joined the BJP but lost to Congress’ Jashu Patel in 2020 by-poll, has now filed his papers as an independent as he was denied ticket by the BJP.

In Dhanera seat in Banaskantha district, BJP leader Mavji Desai on Thursday filed his nomination as an independent after being denied ticket by the party. In 2017, he had lost to Congress’ Nathabhai Patel.

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in two phases. Polling for first phase will take place on December 1 and for the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with that of Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

Gujarat has a 182 member assembly and the BJP had pulled off its sixth consecutive victory winning 99 seats in the last polls, while the Congress put up a spirited fight by bagging 77 seats. In percentage terms, the BJP had polled 49.05 per cent of the valid votes, while Congress had polled 42.97 per cent.

Out of the total constituencies, 142 are general, 17 belong to Scheduled Casts (SC), 23 are Scheduled Tribes (ST).

There will be 4.6 lakh first time voters in the elections this year. There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total. EC will set up over 51,000 polling stations for voters. Out of these, 34,276 will be set up in rural areas, while 17,506 will be in urban areas.

(With PTI inputs)

