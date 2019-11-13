Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

BJP Says 16 of 17 Disqualified Karnataka MLAs to Join Party; Roshan Baig The Odd One Out

Asked about his name missing from the list, sources close to Baig brushed it away as inconsequential, ascribing it to a "mistake in typing".

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Says 16 of 17 Disqualified Karnataka MLAs to Join Party; Roshan Baig The Odd One Out
File photo of Roshan Baig.

Bengaluru: "Requesting everybody to gather in large numbers in support of Mr Roshan Baig and Ruman Baig joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," reads a message for journalists from former Congress MLA Roshan Baig's office.

But Baig may be in for a shock come Thursday morning. While the BJP's official press statement mentioned the induction of 16 of the 17 disqualified MLAs into the party, Baig's name is conspicuous by its absence.

Asked about his name missing from the list, sources close to Baig brushed it away as inconsequential. "He has spoken to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Both him and his son (Ruman Baig) are joining."

The missing name was explained away as a "mistake in typing".

The lawmakers, belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), will join the BJP after the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted them permission to contest the upcoming bypolls in December.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan earlier told reporters that the disqualified MLAs would be inducted at 10:30 am at the BJP headquarters in the state capital in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and party state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Baig, who resigned as lawmaker on July 9, was among the last of the MLAs to put in his papers among the slew of resignations that brought about the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. It would be naive to believe that a party, which so meticulously planned every detail of the coup that brought down the previous government, would be so sloppy as to make typing mistakes in enlisting new members.

Baig had earlier praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on inclusive growth, describing him as a "torch-bearer of change". Baig had also spoken out against his own party for treating "minorities as a votebank" and against his party leaders for being a "flop show" in the Lok Sabha elections in May.

However, there has since been speculation that Baig was trying to get protection from an investigation into the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scheme scam in which his involvement is suspected.

A senior BJP source told News18 that Baig could well end up with burnt fingers if he actually goes to the party office to offer his own membership. "It would only leave him embarrassed. After the suspected involvement in the IMA scam, the party wants to stay clear and he is not welcome," added the source.

The BJP has also made its candidature for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency clear — it will most likely field a former corporator, Saravana, as its candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram