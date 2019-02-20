English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Scared of SP-BSP Alliance, Compelled to Join Hands With Shiv Sena, AIADMK and JDU: Mayawati
Taking a dig at the BJP’s poll strategy of alliance politics, Mayawati in a tweet said that no matter what antics the BJP may use, it will not be “forgiven” this time.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Hitting out at the BJP for its recent slew of alliances — with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the JDU in Bihar — ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the saffron party was “afraid” of the BSP’s alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.
On Monday, the BJP and Shiv Sena announced a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra with 25 seats for BJP and 23 seats for Shiv Sena.
In Tamil Nadu, the saffron party has forged an alliance with the AIADMK and agreed to contest from five seats in the state.
Taking a dig at the BJP’s poll strategy of alliance politics, Mayawati in a tweet said that no matter what antics the BJP may use, it will not be “forgiven” this time.
“Does the alliance forged by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar reveal its strong leadership trait? In reality, the BJP is so scared by the BSP-SP alliance that it is forced to form alliances. Now no matter how much BJP tries, but poor people, labourers and farmers are unhappy with the dictatorship policies of this government. The 130 crore people of India will not forgive them this time and they will be shunted out in the elections,” she wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced a pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and decided to contest 38 seats each with two seats for smaller parties and left out two more seats of Amethi and Raebareli for the Congress
Meanwhile, the grand old party has said it will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
However, during a recent Lucknow visit of party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, it was announced that the Congress will contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with OBC outfit Mahan Dal.
Senior Congress leaders have said alliances with more like-minded parties could be considered before the general elections.
On Monday, the BJP and Shiv Sena announced a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra with 25 seats for BJP and 23 seats for Shiv Sena.
In Tamil Nadu, the saffron party has forged an alliance with the AIADMK and agreed to contest from five seats in the state.
Taking a dig at the BJP’s poll strategy of alliance politics, Mayawati in a tweet said that no matter what antics the BJP may use, it will not be “forgiven” this time.
“Does the alliance forged by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar reveal its strong leadership trait? In reality, the BJP is so scared by the BSP-SP alliance that it is forced to form alliances. Now no matter how much BJP tries, but poor people, labourers and farmers are unhappy with the dictatorship policies of this government. The 130 crore people of India will not forgive them this time and they will be shunted out in the elections,” she wrote on Twitter.
Earlier this year, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced a pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and decided to contest 38 seats each with two seats for smaller parties and left out two more seats of Amethi and Raebareli for the Congress
Meanwhile, the grand old party has said it will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
However, during a recent Lucknow visit of party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, it was announced that the Congress will contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with OBC outfit Mahan Dal.
Senior Congress leaders have said alliances with more like-minded parties could be considered before the general elections.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results