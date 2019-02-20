BJP Scared of SP-BSP Alliance, Compelled to Join Hands With Shiv Sena, AIADMK and JDU: Mayawati

: Hitting out at the BJP for its recent slew of alliances — with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the JDU in Bihar — ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the saffron party was “afraid” of the BSP’s alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh.On Monday, the BJP and Shiv Sena announced a pre-poll alliance in Maharashtra with 25 seats for BJP and 23 seats for Shiv Sena.In Tamil Nadu, the saffron party has forged an alliance with the AIADMK and agreed to contest from five seats in the state.Taking a dig at the BJP’s poll strategy of alliance politics, Mayawati in a tweet said that no matter what antics the BJP may use, it will not be “forgiven” this time.“Does the alliance forged by the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bihar reveal its strong leadership trait? In reality, the BJP is so scared by the BSP-SP alliance that it is forced to form alliances. Now no matter how much BJP tries, but poor people, labourers and farmers are unhappy with the dictatorship policies of this government. The 130 crore people of India will not forgive them this time and they will be shunted out in the elections,” she wrote on Twitter.Earlier this year, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party announced a pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and decided to contest 38 seats each with two seats for smaller parties and left out two more seats of Amethi and Raebareli for the CongressMeanwhile, the grand old party has said it will contest all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.However, during a recent Lucknow visit of party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, it was announced that the Congress will contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with OBC outfit Mahan Dal.Senior Congress leaders have said alliances with more like-minded parties could be considered before the general elections.