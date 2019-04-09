BJP Seeks Action Against Karnataka CM for Claims on IT Raids

A BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking action against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for claiming to have prior information about I-T raids and 'military operations.'Kumaraswamy stoked a controversy recently, claiming a retired military officer had told him in 2017 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would create a 'story of a conflict between India and Pakistan' and 'mislead' the people to seek votes.Coming down heavily on Kumaraswamy's remarks, BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan had said the chief minister has committed 'treason' by not disclosing the Pulwama ploy despite having knowledge beforehand.Chandrasekhar, BJP's Karnataka election management co-convenor, said either Kumaraswamy or the military officer should clarify on the prior information about 'surgical strikes' before Lok Sabha elections.Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister should have reported it to President Pranab Mukherjee, Chandrasekhar said."If it is true, it is a violation of the Official Secrets Act by the said military officer.So, either Kumaraswamy has to divulge the name of that military officer if it is true or confirm that it is a lie," he said in a release here.On Kumaraswamy's prior information on I-T raids, Chandrasekhar alleged that Kumaraswamy had attempted to intimidate income tax officers which amounted to a clear-cut case of obstruction of justice by Chief Minister of the state.The MP wanted to know how Kumaraswamy got hold of the information relating to the income tax raid."And why did he violate his constitutional responsibility to secrecy by revealing that and tipping off those who had collected and hoarded cash?" he asked.