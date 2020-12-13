BJP Seeks Bhupesh Baghel's Apology for Remarks About Party's Woman MP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's remarks about his predecessor Raman Singh dancing with woman BJP leader Saroj Pandey during a folk dance event in 2017 has irked the opposition party, which sought an apology from him. Baghel made the remarks in Korea district of the state on Saturday in response to reporters' query about Pandey's statement that the Congress government led by him was busy singing and dancing during the last two years of its rule.

Baghel said, "What was Saroj Pandey ji doing with the then Chief Minister Raman Singh ji and then state Assembly Speaker Dharamlal Kaushik ji in sua dance function in Durg stadium? Sua folk dance in Chhattisgarh is performed by women." "She (Pandey) was not setting a world record, but was twisting waist with the (then) CM. Sua dance is performed by women and what was the need of the CM to dance there?" he said. Condemning his remarks, state BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat said it reflected his "ill mentality" and added that he should apologise to women.

"Baghel should maintain the dignity of his post and avoid using such derogatory language. He has insulted the folk dance form and cultural and spiritual importance associated with it," he alleged. Baghel will complete two years in office on December 17.

