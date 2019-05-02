English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Seeks Permit to Air 2 Akshay Kumar-Starrers on NaMo TV, Delhi Poll Body Writes to EC
The EC last month had said that all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV need to be pre-certified.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attend an election campaign rally. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies — Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha — on NaMo TV, officials here said on Thursday.
The Delhi poll body has now written to the Election Commission, seeking clarity whether it can certify movies already cleared by the Censor Board.
Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV need to be pre-certified.
Last week, the BJP applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starrer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office.
"We have written to the EC, seeking clarity on this because the movies have already been released. The reply from EC is awaited on whether we can certify the films again when they already have the certification of the Censor Board," a Delhi poll body official said.
He said the application is pending clearance.
Till now, the BJP has sent 308 applications to the Delhi poll body for clearing its ads while the Congress has given 120 applications and the AAP 23.
The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to ensure all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Re 1 will be provided to all women and girls.
Padman revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and Kumar played the lead role.
Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Delhi poll body has now written to the Election Commission, seeking clarity whether it can certify movies already cleared by the Censor Board.
Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV need to be pre-certified.
Last week, the BJP applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starrer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office.
"We have written to the EC, seeking clarity on this because the movies have already been released. The reply from EC is awaited on whether we can certify the films again when they already have the certification of the Censor Board," a Delhi poll body official said.
He said the application is pending clearance.
Till now, the BJP has sent 308 applications to the Delhi poll body for clearing its ads while the Congress has given 120 applications and the AAP 23.
The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to ensure all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Re 1 will be provided to all women and girls.
Padman revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and Kumar played the lead role.
Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kajol Shares a Throwback Pic from Sets of Ishq, Has this Question for Her '90s Co-stars
- Monty Python: A Three-Eyed Snake Was Found on an Australian Highway
- Dark Matter Is Real. Scientists Just Confirmed It, Dispelling Alternative Theories
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- Scientists May Have Found Possible Crash Site of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results