1-min read

BJP Seeks Permit to Air 2 Akshay Kumar-Starrers on NaMo TV, Delhi Poll Body Writes to EC

The EC last month had said that all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV need to be pre-certified.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attend an election campaign rally. (Image: AP)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters attend an election campaign rally. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies — Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha — on NaMo TV, officials here said on Thursday.

The Delhi poll body has now written to the Election Commission, seeking clarity whether it can certify movies already cleared by the Censor Board.

Last month, the EC said all recorded programmes broadcast on NaMo TV need to be pre-certified.

Last week, the BJP applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starrer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office.

"We have written to the EC, seeking clarity on this because the movies have already been released. The reply from EC is awaited on whether we can certify the films again when they already have the certification of the Censor Board," a Delhi poll body official said.

He said the application is pending clearance.

Till now, the BJP has sent 308 applications to the Delhi poll body for clearing its ads while the Congress has given 120 applications and the AAP 23.

The BJP, in its manifesto, has promised to ensure all reproductive and menstrual health services are easily available to all women across India and with the expansion of ongoing Suvidha scheme, sanitary pads at an affordable cost of just Re 1 will be provided to all women and girls.

Padman revolves around Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine and Kumar played the lead role.

Toilet-Ek Prem Katha is based on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
