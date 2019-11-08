Take the pledge to vote

BJP-Sena May Still Come Together to Form Maharashtra Govt, Says NCP Leader Patil

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also BJP legislature party leader, resigned and it shows the party cannot cobble up the numbers, adding that the Shiv Sena might be invited to form the government.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
BJP-Sena May Still Come Together to Form Maharashtra Govt, Says NCP Leader Patil
File photo of NCP chief Jayant Patil

Mumbai: The BJP and Shiv Sena have not announced snapping of ties yet and they may still come together to form government in the state, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said here on Friday.

Patil reiterated the NCP will sit in the opposition. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also BJP legislature party leader, resigned and it shows the party cannot cobble up the numbers, adding that the Shiv Sena might be invited to form the government.

"There is no question of us extending support to it (Sena). We are in the opposition. The BJP will support them," Patil told a news channel when asked on NCP supporting the Shiv Sena in forming the government.

When queried about the latest acrimony in the BJP-Sena relationship, Patil added, "They have not snapped ties. They have not said so yet. None of them is saying. Hence, the BJP may extend support to the Shiv Sena."

Stressing that anything can happen in politics, he said, "If the Shiv Sena has not supported the BJP, it is possible for the BJP to support the Shiv Sena respecting the people's mandate."

There has been no headway in government formation in the state even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate despite the poll results giving the saffron alliance combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

