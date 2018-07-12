English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Looks to Cash In as Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy Lock Horns Over Budget Proposals
The latest trigger is Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's budget proposal to reduce the Re 1 per kilo rice under Anna Bhagya scheme for the poor by 2 kg and the hike in fuel prices.
File photo of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his successor HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: It’s Kumaraswamy versus Siddaramaiah once again in Karnataka with the latter back in action after keeping quiet for over a week.
In a letter addressed to his successor, Siddaramaiah has asked the CM not to reduce the quantity of rice from current 7 kg per person to 5 kg per person to mobilise funds for the Rs 34,000-crore farm loan waiver.
Siddaramaiah, who takes a great pride in his government’s flagship ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme which benefits over 3 crore people in the state, is reportedly upset over Kumaraswamy's proposal to cut the quantity.
In his letter, he has said that reducing the quantity by 2 kg would save just Rs
600-700 crore per year.
He has also suggested that Kumaraswamy not increase the levy on petrol and diesel, which would push up fuel prices.
Siddaramaiah's letter has led to speculation in the political circle on his next move.
The BJP was quick to seize the opportunity, with Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa saying that Siddaramaiah's letter had exposed the “deep divisions” in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.
Kumaraswamy is yet to respond to Siddaramaiah's missive and is likely to withdraw his proposal to save the government from yet another crisis, claim JD(S) sources.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
