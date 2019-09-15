BJP Set for 'Unprecedented' Win in Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis said so far, his yatra has covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state.
File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)
Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said looking at the huge support that his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' is receiving, the BJP will have an "unprecedented" victory in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Fadnavis said so far, his yatra has covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state.
"Wherever we go, the yatra is being welcomed by people and getting a huge response. Looking at the people's support, we are sure that we will get an unprecedented victory in the Assembly polls," he told reporters here.
Fadnavis on Saturday visited several tehsils of Pune district as part of the third leg of his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra'. When asked about the huge hoardings put on routes of the yatra, he said if the party workers think that by putting up such banners they will get the ticket (for the upcoming polls), "it is not so".
To a question on the issue of felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony to make way for a Metro car shed, he said it is a fact that there are trees in the area, but it neither comes under bio-diversity nor is it a forest land.
"Japan is funding the project and they never do funding unless the project is sustainable," he said.
He claimed the state has received maximum investment in the country and as far as direct employment is concerned, the state is on the first position.
The Mumbai civic body recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for setting up a Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, the sprawling green belt of Mumbai.
Environmentalists have been opposing the proposed tree felling. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to the activists.
Fadnavis earlier started his mass contact programme from Amravati in Vidarbha on August 1.
He, however, suspended it on August 6 in view of rains wrecking havoc in parts of the state, even as the opposition charged him then with giving priority to his campaign. He later resumed his yatra from August 21.
In the first and second phases of his yatra, he covered areas in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai After Undergoing Surgery, Confirms Spokesperson