BJP Set To Cross Half Way In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

Despite a major setback ahead of Assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh when BJP’s 15 leaders including 12 other sitting legislators defected to the National People’s Party (NPP), the poll results are moving in favour of the party.Offended over not granting party tickets, state General Secretary Jarpum Gamlin, state Home Minister Kumar Waii and Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin for the Assembly elections, joined NPP including other sitting MLAs before election in March this year.The ruling BJP had already opened its account in the assembly polls by winning three seats unopposed. The winners are Kento Jini from Along East constituency in West Siang district, Taba Tedir from Yachuli seat in Lower Subansiri district and Phurpa Tsering from Dirang seat in West Kameng district.On the remaining 57 seats of Assembly simultaneously went polled with Lok Sabha election on Phase one, BJP is leading on 28 seats with good margin as the votes counting underway. While Congress is leading on 2 seats.However, the state has been a bastion of Congress for years where all 60 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.Congress got 44 seats in 2014 with 50 per cent vote share, 42 seats in 2009 with 50.4 per cent vote share, 34 seats in 2004 with 44 per cent vote share and 53 seats with 51.8 per cent vote share. While BJP got 9, 3 and 11 seats in 2004, 2009 and 2014 general elections.Though Congress had won the Assembly elections 2014 but 33 of its 44 MLAs led by chief minister Pema Khandu first joined PPA and then merged into BJP in 2016 to form the government.From Mukto constituency in Tawang district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu was facing the Congress’s Thupten Kunphen, a monk in a monastery in Tawang.The fight in most constituencies was between BJP and Congress. Regional parties like People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Nationalist People’s Party (NPP), JD(U) and JD(S) aslo fielded their candidates. Congress contested on 46 seats, the NPP on 30 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 15, Janata Dal (Secular) on 12 and PPA on nine seats. Total 181 candidates were contesting from all these parties and as Independents. The state saw 66 per cent turnout in this Assembly polls.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)