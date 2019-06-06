Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Set to Launch Membership Drive Ahead of Organisational Polls

The party had asked its president Amit Shah, whose three-year term ended earlier this year, to continue so as to allow him and the organisation to focus on the general election.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Set to Launch Membership Drive Ahead of Organisational Polls
Representative Image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The BJP is set to launch a nationwide membership drive, which will be followed by election of its heads in states and Union Territories, before it elects its new national president, party sources said.

Organisational elections in the party were postponed last year due to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and are being set in motion now.

The party had asked its president Amit Shah, whose three-year term ended earlier this year, to continue so as to allow him and the organisation to focus on the general election.

The sources said the membership drive will be launched in most states, except those which are headed for assembly polls, and UTs, in the coming days.

This will be followed by reconstitution of organisation from booth-level onwards in states, they said.

New members of state councils will elect their respective state chiefs, and then members of national council will elect a new president, they said.

Most of the senior functionaries, including state heads and national president, are elected with a consensus.

The process for organisational elections in at least 50 per cent of states and UTs must be completed before a new national president is chosen, according to party rules.

It is not clear as to when the entire process will be completed, the sources said, adding that a time line for finishing the exercise is likely to be announced soon.

Shah, now the Union Home Minister, may make way for a new president. The BJP though has not made any official comment on the matter.

The saffron party returned to power with a majority for a second time in a row by bagging 303 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha. The Election Commission had cancelled the election to Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu, apprehending use of money power to influence the poll outcome.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram