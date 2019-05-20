English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
BJP Set to Storm Modi-Shah's Home State as Exit Polls Predict Win on All 26 Seats
In the 2014 elections, which propelled Narendra Modi to power at the Centre, the BJP won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP national president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Predicting a clean sweep for the BJP in Gujarat, the News18-IPSOS Exit Poll handed 25 to 26 seats to the saffron party in the state.
script id="infogram_0_79d86dda-7d72-4760-9c7e-93912a635cb8" title="Gujurat" src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed.js?odJ" type="text/javascript">
